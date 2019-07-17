The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from July 2 through July 16. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Ronald Eugene McCammon, 59, of 832 Placid Lake Blvd. in Lake Placid, registered as a sex offender with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on July 13. This was a registration, not an arrest.
Raynard Wells, 47, of Avon Park, was arrested on June 26 for failing to register as required for a sex offender. Wells was adjudicated guilty of lewd/lascivious/indecent act upon a child on March 7, 2000, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place in Highlands County. Reports indicate he was convicted on April 1, 2013 for failing to register a change in his residence.
Wells update: HCSO reported on July 12 that Wells absconded and was wanted on eight counts of sex offender registration violations. On July 14, Wells turned himself into the Sheriff’s Office.
David Robert Dwight, 61, of 122 E. Pine St., in Avon Park, was arrested on July 10. He is facing eight counts of failing to report email and instant message accounts, and 16 counts of failing to comply with registration laws as a sex offender. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dwight was convicted in Highlands County for sexual battery on a victim under 12.
Ronald Edward Lozier, 57, of 9 W. Lawhon St., in Avon Park, was arrested on July 10 for failing to comply with registration laws. Authorities say he was convicted in 2002 in Highlands County for lewd/lascivious molestation of an elderly person or a disabled adult.
Isaac Merriweather, 61, of 602 E.O. Douglas Ave., in Sebring, was arrested for failing to comply with sex offender registration laws on July 9. Authorities say he was convicted in 1994 of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in Edefield, South Carolina.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at Highlandssheriff.org.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, people convicted of a sexual crime are required to report the following information at their local sheriff’s office:
1. Name
2. Date of birth
3. Social security number
4. Race
5. Sex
6. Height and weight
7. Hair and eye color
8. Tattoos or other identifying marks
9. Fingerprints
10. Palm prints
11. Photograph
12. Occupation and place of employment
13. Residential address(es) including transient (i.e. homeless)
14. Vehicle information
15. All home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers
16. All electronic mail addresses, internet identifier’s, and each internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name.
17. Conviction information
18. Passport information
19. Immigration status/documentation
20. Professional license information
All the information provided will be public record, unless exempted, according to Chapter 119, F.S. Sexual offenders and sexual predators are required to update this information for their entire lives.
