The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Sept. 12 through Sept. 16. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Jose Luis Vazquez Rodriguez Jr., 31, of 3616 Howard Ave. in Sebring, registered as a sexual predator on Sept. 16, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offender and Predators website, Rodriguez was originally convicted in 2005 for “false imprisonment of a child/sexual battery” and “sexual battery/injury not likely.” Rodriguez was also found guilty of “sexual predator failure to register” in 2014.
Lazaro Ramon Rodriguez, 53, temporarily of 338 S. Orange Street in Sebring, was sentenced on Sept. 16 in two cases of failure to comply with sex offender registration law and was sentenced to 18 months in each case to be served concurrently. According to court documents out of Polk County, Rodriguez was originally convicted in 2004 for “sexual act by person over 24 with a 16/17 year old.” Rodriguez was found guilty of “sexual offender violation failure to report email address or instant messenger name” in 2014.
Roger Wayne Reed, 70, of 2508 El Dorado Ave. in Avon Park, was arrested on Sept. 17 on two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration law. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offender and Predators website, Reed was originally convicted in Calhoun, Michigan in 1999 for “criminal sexual conduct-third degree.”
Daniel Jacob Van Cleef, 35, of 198 Mountain View Lane, Oliver Springs, Tennessee, registered as sexual offender, with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation website, Van Cleef was arrested in 2014 for unlawful photographing, Class E or D felony.
