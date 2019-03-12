AVON PARK — Timothy Earl Barber, 50, 1531 Taunton Road, Avon Park, was arrested Friday, March 8 by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies. He is being charged with five counts of sex offender violations and one count of failing to comply with the sex offender registration law.
A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office press release said, “Barber was previously found guilty of two counts of Sexual Battery/Coerce by Threat in Palm Beach County and was sentenced to 13 years in prison and 10 years probation for these offenses.”
According to arrest records, Barber was in the Sex Offender & Predator Unit to complete a quarterly registration. During interviews with Barber, deputies found he had failed to register his place of employment, Pro Lawn of Highlands LLC.
The deputy made contact with the owner of the lawn care business where she reported hiring Barber back on Feb. 14. The owner reported Barber worked on and off until Feb. 28. The reports say he worked on March 1 and 6 as a martial arts instructor at Universal Center of Natural Martial Arts. The school tailors to after-school classes for children.
The martial art studio owner, Stephen Weed, said he taught the after school classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays for five to six years even though he was a registered sex offender. Weed said Barber volunteered to teach classes in lieu of paying the $85 membership fee. The investigator found that Barber worked for both companies for payment.
Not reporting changes to employment are third degree felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.