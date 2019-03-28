SEBRING — Matthew Caleb Tucker, 24, of 1216 Ramona Ave. in Sebring, was arrested Monday by Highland County sheriff’s deputies. Tucker was found to be in violation of his parole.
Tucker was originally arrested for four counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child between 16 and 18 years of age and three counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition with a victim between 16 and 18 years of age.
On March 20, a deputy met Tucker’s parole officer while they verified his address. The parole officer knocked on Tucker’s bedroom window while the deputy waited at the front door for the parolee to show up. At the front door, Tucker gave consent for the deputy and parole officer to search his home.
In the bedroom, the arrest report states the deputy found four smartphones, two in a dresser drawer and the other on top of his bed. The phones can be used to access the internet, which is against Tucker’s parole. In addition, the deputy found four adult sex toys.
The arrest report shows the deputy found WiFi signals by testing them out on his own phone. The parole officer found the WiFi signals were emanating from the gaming station and the device’s status showed it was on.
Tucker said the phone was one he bought as a wedding present for his wife as a wedding gift. He also said he pays $60 per month for it and gets unlimited data for internet.
The parole officer asked Tucker why he had the phone if it was his wife’s. The deputy noted Tucker became very nervous and said she had an additional phone. The parole officer asked Tucker where the phone was that he told HCSO he used. He allegedly told the parole officer that it was broken so he transferred the phone number to one of the smartphones.
In the meantime, Tucker’s wife arrived at the residence. The parole officer asked her to unlock the phone. She was able to unlock the phone with a code she said was secret. She handed the phone over to the parole officer who read some emails.
Some emails were addressed from a pornographic website. The website congratulated the user on the purchase of a “Premium Order” on March 20 at 2:30 a.m. Tucker said the emails weren’t his as he does not subscribe to any pornography sites, according to the heavily redacted arrest report.
Tucker’s wife tried to shut the phone but was told to stop intruding in the investigation.
The parole officer told the deputy he thought a condition of Tucker’s sex offender parole was he couldn’t use the internet or have sex toys either. Tucker’s probation was not up until July of 2020.
After reading Tucker his Miranda rights, the deputy spoke with Tucker about the phone and internet. It was determined there were violations to the parole conditions and Tucker was arrested.
The deputy found him in violation of several things. At that time, Tucker wanted a lawyer and the interview stopped. As of press time on Tuesday, Tucker was in the Highlands County Jail without parole.
