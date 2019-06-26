The following person was arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from June 19 through June 25.

Michael Anthony Gonzalez, 32, of 215 Helen Ave., Lorida, was arrested on June 21. He was charged with failing to register email and instant messenger names and failing to comply with sex offender registration laws.

A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.

A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.

To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at Highlandssheriff.org.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, people convicted of a sexual crime are required to report the following information at their local sheriff’s office:

1. Name

2. Date of birth

3. Social security number

4. Race

5. Sex

6. Height and weight

7. Hair and eye color

8. Tattoos or other identifying marks

9. Fingerprints

10. Palm prints

11. Photograph

12. Occupation and place of employment

13. Residential address(es) including transient (i.e. homeless)

14. Vehicle information

15. All home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers

16. All electronic mail addresses, internet identifier’s, and each internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name.

17. Conviction information

18. Passport information

19. Immigration status/documentation

20. Professional license information

All the information provided will be public record, unless exempted, according to Chapter 119, F.S. Sexual offenders and sexual predators are required to update this information for their entire lives.

