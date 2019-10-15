The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Oct. 7 through Oct. 13. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Ronald Wayne Stivers, 50, of 603 Max Ave. in Sebring, was arrested on Oct. 10 for violation of probation. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offenders and Predators website, Stivers was previously convicted in Ogle, Illinois for “aggravated criminal sexual abuse” in 1997, “criminal sexual assault” in 1998 and “aggravated criminal sexual assault” in 2000.
