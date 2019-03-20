The following people registered as sex offenders at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. These were not new arrests.
Daniel Lee McKissack, 47, registered his residence at 5412 Rivergate Drive, Spring, Texas, 77373. His original arrest regarding the sexual offense took place in Texas.
Al Mizell, 84, of Weston, will be temporarily residing at 565 Holmes Ave. in Lake Placid until March 21. His sex offender arrest was in Broward County in 1996. He was convicted of familial sexual battery with victim 12-17 years of age.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at highlandssheriff.org.
