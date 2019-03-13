The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County jail for the week of March 6 to March 12:
Barber, Timothy Earl, 50, of 1531 W. Taunton Road, Avon Park, was arrested on March 5. Barber failed to register his place of employment at Universal Center of Martial Arts, where he is a martial arts instructor for adults and children, and Pro Lawn Highlands LLC. Barber was adjudicated guilty of sexual battery/coerce by threat on Jan. 6, 1997 in Palm Beach. Barber is classified as a sexual offender.
Mesch, Angela Marie, 52, of 200 W. Lake Trout Drive, Avon Park, was arrested on March 7 for failing to comply with registration laws. She did not register vehicles that were at her address. Mesch was adjudicated guilty for two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. The first guilty conviction was on March 1, 1990 and the second was on March 1, 1992. Mesch is classified as a sexual offender.
The following people have registered a change of information with local law enforcement, as required under Florida law. This information does not indicate an arrest:
Setzer, Jack Wayne, 65, will be a temporary resident of Sebring International Raceway until March 17 (during race week). He registered the change with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Setzer was adjudicated guilty of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child under the age of 16 on Feb. 23, 1994 in Orange County, Florida. Setzer is classified as a new sexual offender.
Valentine, Gary, 61, of 3431 W. McRae Road, Avon Park, registered his address with the Sheriff’s Office. Valentine was released from prison on Jan. 29. He was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery/family/custodial authority on July 10, 2009 in Pinellas County. Valentine is classified as a sexual predator.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at Highlandssheriff.org.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, people convicted of a sexual crime are required to report the following information at their local sheriff’s office:
1. Name
2. Date of birth
3. Social security number
4. Race
5. Sex
6. Height and weight
7. Hair and eye color
8. Tattoos or other identifying marks
9. Fingerprints
10. Palm prints
11. Photograph
12. Occupation and place of employment
13. Residential address(es) including transient (i.e. homeless)
14. Vehicle information
15. All home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers
16. All electronic mail addresses, Internet identifier’s, and each Internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name.
17. Conviction information
18. Passport information
19. Immigration status/documentation
20. Professional license information
All the information provided will be public record, unless exempted, according to Chapter 119, F.S. Sexual offenders and sexual predators are required to update this information for their entire lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.