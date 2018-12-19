SEBRING — Adjunct professors at South Florida State College were among those at six other public colleges in Florida who are filing to form unions.
Like K-12 teachers across the country, adjunct faculty there are joining together to demand greater investment in the state’s broken college system, according to a press release from Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which has 2 million members across the nation.
They are part of a growing national movement, called Faculty Forward, for fully-funded college for all, student loan forgiveness, $15 an hour, and a union for all campus employees, SEIU states.
Along with adjunct professors at SFSC, a recent week-long blitz for unionization involved Santa Fe College, St. Petersburg College, Lake Sumter Community College, Polk State College, Florida Gateway College and Chipola College, according to SEIU.
Highlands News-Sun asked SFSC about the salary range for its adjunct professors and for a comment on the unionization effort.
At South Florida State College (SFSC), there are currently 125 active adjunct instructors. The salary range for these instructors is $19.50 — $36.08 per contact hour depending on their academic rank.
“Faculty at SFSC are dedicated to their teaching disciplines and to their students,” said Thomas C. Leitzel, president of SFSC. “The faculty excel in the classroom and the results are impressive. I value their instructional role and their involvement in the ongoing success of the college.”
The Florida colleges and universities that already filed for or formed their unions with SEIU are: Hillsborough Community College, Broward College, University of South Florida, Seminole State College, Valencia College and Miami Dade College.
The group of adjuncts in the unionization effort are now poised to represent 9,000 adjuncts or 55 percent of adjunct faculty in the Florida College system. In the Tampa area, union density will be even higher at 63 percent, according to SEIU.
“We are witnessing an unprecedented upswing in organizing amongst college faculty. In just two years, the majority of adjunct professors in the Florida College System are on their way to union representation,” said Judith Bernier, director of Florida International University Center for Labor Research and Studies.
“This level of union representation reflects deep dissatisfaction with a college system,” she said. “Uniting in one organization gives this group a collective voice and a powerful say in the future of education in the state.”
