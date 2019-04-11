AVON PARK — Adjunct faculty at South Florida State College have the opportunity now to vote on whether or not they want to unionize.
The Service Employees International Union had announced in December that adjunct professors at SFSC were among those at six other public colleges in Florida who were filing to form unions.
South Florida State College President Thomas Leitzel provided an announcement to college employees recently on the unionization effort.
The Public Employees Relations Commission (PERC) has informed SFSC that a mail ballot election regarding the potential representation of SFSC’s adjunct faculty by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) will be held from April 9-30.
The ballots will be counted at the Commission’s office in Tallahassee on April 30 at 1 p.m.
Eligible adjunct faculty will receive an official ballot in the mail at their home address, Leitzel said. It is important that the ballot is returned to the PERC by the dates indicated.
“We encourage all eligible adjunct faculty members to vote,” he said. “The SEIU has been extremely aggressive in their efforts to convince Florida College System adjunct faculty at many of our sister colleges as well as at SFSC that they can secure employment protections and higher compensation for them.”
Although the unionization effort was not started by SFSC faculty nor encouraged by college administration, union organizers took it upon themselves to begin the solicitation, Leitzel noted.
The SFSC District Board of Trustees has been and will continue to be the final authority on employee compensation and contractual matters, with or without union representation, he said.
The election will be determined by the majority of ballots cast, regardless of the number of ballots submitted, Leitzel said. If approved, the union will represent 100 percent of adjunct faculty in the future, regardless of how many voted and regardless of whether you elect to become a member of the union.
“SFSC highly values our adjunct faculty and has always tried to provide compensation and support services accordingly,” he said. “Adjunct faculty bring practical knowledge and the flexibility needed to provide instruction that would otherwise be unavailable to many of our students. I strongly encourage all adjunct faculty to exercise your rights and cast a ballot in this election.”
In December, Highlands News-Sun was informed by SFSC that it has 125 active adjunct instructors. The salary range for these instructors is $19.50-$36.08 per contact hour depending on their academic rank.
