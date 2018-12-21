AVON PARK — Beer and wine can be served at college events subject to the president’s approval in accordance with a recent revision to the South Florida State College’s Alcohol and Drug-Free Campus and Workplace policy.
The SFSC District Board of Trustees approved the policy revision that states strict and limited exceptions to the college’s long-standing no-alcohol policy.
One Board of Trustees member, Kris Rider, who was not in favor of the amended policy, voted against it.
The policy revision authorizes the college president to approve or disapprove written requests for the use, sale and/or consumption of beer and/or wine for special community events held on college-owned property or for the use of alcohol in educational programs that require the use of alcohol strictly for educational purposes (for example, the criminal justice programs).
According to the policy revision, for any approved event: State funds will not be used to purchase alcoholic beverages or the services to dispense and manage its consumption; events where alcohol is served must also serve non-alcoholic beverages and food; and a licensed and insured vendor will be responsible for serving all alcoholic beverages.
Also, the president has the authority to approve or disapprove submitted written requests to allow “wet labs” within the Criminal Justice Academy or the use of alcohol in other college programs that may require the use of alcohol strictly for educational purposes, the policy exception states.
The president has no authority to approve requests for any type of alcohol at student-related events, according to the policy revision.
There has been discussion and exploration in the past by the District Board of Trustees about allowing alcohol on a limited basis at special events, but previous proposed policy revisions have been tabled by the board with no further action.
