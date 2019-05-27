AVON PARK — The South Florida State College District Board of Trustees approved Wednesday the college’s operating and capital outlay budgets for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The budgets are subject to approval of the General Appropriations Act by Governor DeSantis.
The operating budget includes a salary increase and a non-recurring salary supplement for all eligible full-time employees and a non-recurring salary supplement for eligible part-time employees filling regularly established positions.
Board of Trustees Member Joe Wright said Saturday, “The things that happen at South Florida State College are dependent on our people. So I think there was a very conscious effort to take care of all the employees at the college regardless of whether they are professors or administration or even the support services.”
There has been data that showed in the past 10 years there has not been a lot of money with no increases sometimes or just non-recurring payments to employees or a few times some modest increases, he said.
“It just seemed like it was time,” Wright said. There was a restructuring of things with people retiring and new people coming on board; it was a tight budget, but there was a conscious effort to try to do something for our employees.”
The approved operating budget includes a 2% across-the-board raise for all eligible full-time and part-time employees and a 2% non-recurring salary supplement for all eligible full-time employees and a $300 non-recurring salary supplement for eligible part-time employees filling regularly established positions to be distributed in November, 2019.
