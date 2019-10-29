By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The South Florida State College District Board of Trustees will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Highlands Campus, Avon Park.
The regular meeting’s agenda includes a course revision requesting approval to modify an Information Technology Project Management course’s credit length to a variable 2-4 credits, which will allow the course to be included in additional programs without altering their program lengths, the agenda shows.
Also, credit change will be helpful in meeting minimum course participants and give students additional options that may be more in line with their interests, according to the agenda.
The agenda item includes the removal of a prerequisite so the course may be used in multiple programs, effective Spring 2020.
The Board of Trustees will consider approval of a $13,000 Health Sciences Instructional Technology & Community Health Initiatives grant from Highlands County Health Services for educational technology and professional development.
The college is seeking a $78,556 grant titled Pathway to a Pipeline: Advanced Patient Care Technician Apprenticeship from the Florida Department of Education for apprenticeship programs in nursing.
The agenda shows that donations and pledges to the SFSC Foundation, Inc. from Sept. 11 through Oct. 16 totals $19,997.24.
