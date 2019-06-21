AVON PARK — South Florida State College is proposing to offer a new career certificate program designed to prepare students to meet the increasingly complex processes in the advanced manufacturing industry.
The new program — Advanced Manufacturing and Production Technology — would have 600 contact hours of instruction with five new (120 contact hours) courses: Computer-Aided Design and Measurement, Quality and Production Planning, Electrical and Computer Applications, Mechanical Systems and Applications and Industrial Safety and Applied Techniques.
The program focuses on technologies involved in modern manufacturing and production from basic hand tools and measuring devices up to robotics, computer-aided design, and microprocessors.
After completing the program, students will have the necessary skills for employment in the advanced manufacturing workforce or continue into the A.S. degree in Engineering Technology, according to the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting of the SFSC District Board of Trustees.
The Board of Trustees will vote on this curriculum proposal and one program revision and two program deletions at its meeting at 1 p.m. at the SFSC Avon Park Campus, Building F, Board Room.
The proposed program deletions are Biomass Cultivation and Biomass Cultivation Specialist.
The board agenda notes the Florida Department of Education has “daggered” both biomass cultivation programs for deletion due to no enrollment. Both programs last had students enrolled in the Spring 2017 term. The deletion of the programs would be effective for the Fall 2019.
The Radiography Program revisions includes the removal of the 8 hours of documented observation as part of the program’s application process because imaging departments are reluctant to allow students the observation time to shadow a radiologic technologist because of HIPAA (medical privacy provisions), according to the board’s agenda.
Also, Personal Finance, a 3-credit hours course, is requested to be reinstated as part of the 2019-2020 Accounting Technology AS Degree curriculum framework, effective Fall 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.