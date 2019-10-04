By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Students, faculty and staff at South Florida State College were treated to lunch, Mexican style, on Thursday for the midday Latin Heritage Celebration.
Student Life Coordinator Andy Polk said for the Latin Heritage Month Celebration the college has had many events for students throughout the month.
“We wanted to have a nice day to celebrate the culture through food,” he said. “We’ve had a really good turnout thus far and expect more students to come.
“We have food for 500 and I assume all of it will get eaten.”
The free lunch included: quesadillas, enchiladas, chimichangas, rice, shredded lettuce and tomato, hot and mild salsa, nacho dip and bottled water.
HSI (Hispanic Serving Institutions) STEM Project Director Tasha Morales organized the event with similar events having been held at the DeSoto Campus and Lake Placid Center and coming up on Monday at the Hardee Campus.
The event is funded through the STEM grant and the Student Life department.
Highlands News-Sun asked freshman Briana Molina if the meal is like what her mother cooks?
{span}”Yes, it is,” Molina replied. “I am Mexican so I eat like this every single day.”{/span}
The 2019 Lake Placid High graduate is currently taking prerequisite courses to enter the Dental Hygienist Program.
The food was prepared by Senor Jalapeno Mexican Restaurant, Avon Park.
