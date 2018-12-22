AVON PARK — The tower and circle in the heart of the South Florida State College campus now have formal names.
At a meeting of the District Board of Trustees, SFSC President Thomas Leitzel shared with the board the naming of the tower as the “Tower of Enlightenment.”
He requested the board consider naming the circle surrounding the Tower of Enlightenment as “The Tower of Enlightenment Circle” or “Enlightenment Circle.”
Board member Kris Rider made a motion, seconded by Timothy Backer, to informally name the traffic circle surrounding the Tower of Enlightenment “Enlightenment Circle.”
The board approved the naming by a unanimous vote.
SFSC Director of institutional Communications Melissa Kuehnle said that some have been informally referring to the tower as “The Tower of Enlightenment.”
Other people didn’t know what it was called so now it is firmed up so there is no question about the location. For instance, for the college’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony, which is held there, instead of saying “the circle at entrance three,” it would be “The Enlightenment Circle” and everybody would know where to go.
Air-conditioning equipment is housed inside the tower.
The tower and circle are southeast of the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts and northeast of Building B.
