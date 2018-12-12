AVON PARK — Thirteen graduates of South Florida State College’s Basic Law Enforcement (BLE) Academy Class 256, 29 graduates of BLE Class 257 and four graduates of the Crossover Academy Class 353 were recognized at a ceremony last week in the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at SFSC, Highlands campus, Avon Park.
BLE Class 256 graduates who received occupational certificates are Jesse Cuddeback, Tayla DaSilva, Kaelyn Fort (class leader), Ezell Gammage, Olivia Harper, Alicia McElwee, Maria Olguin, Angelica Olson, Ryan Pennell, Patrick Ratterree, Garrett Roberts, Payton Smalley, and Ronald Workman. Crossover Class 353 graduates receiving their occupational certificates are Steven Arnesen, Ethan James Enderlin, Fritz Gerlin, and Garrett Albritton.
BLE Class 257 graduates who received occupational certificates are Jonathan Abrego, Aaron Allred, Andrew Barnes, Yevgeniy Bregman, Jennie Busin, Charles Butts, Ignacio Carreno, Steven Casallas-Perez, Justin Chu, Joshua Clark, Julio Cruz, Ryan Davidson, Jennifer Felix-Arroyo, John Gaines, Jeremy Griffin, Levi Lambert, Gage Massey, Trenton Moutschka, Joseph Perez, Mary Pinon, David Rodriguez, Lydaliz Rodriguez-Lamboy, Joel Serrano-Saez, Adiel Vazquez-Castro, Christopher Velez, Rene Verdugo, Jessi Welch, Garrison Yarbrough, and Tiana Yarde.
BLE Class 256 and Crossover Class 353 invited Major Brandon Ball of the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office to be guest speaker at the graduation, and Deputy Kevin Gentry of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was the second guest speaker at the request of BLE Class 257.
During the ceremony, special awards were presented to the cadets: Harper of BLE Class 256 and Abrego of BLE Class 257 for top academics and Pennell of BLE Class 256 and Barnes of BLE Class 257 for top firearms scores. Fort of BLE Class 256 and Lambert of BLE Class 257 were given special recognition as class leaders.
SFSC’s Basic Law Enforcement occupational certificate program trains students to become law enforcement officers in Florida. By successfully completing the program, they are eligible to take the state certification examination to become certified law enforcement officers. The program runs 770 contact hours or approximately five months full time or approximately 10 months part time.
The Correction to Law Enforcement (Crossover) occupational certificate program trains currently employed corrections officers to become law enforcement officers in Florida. Upon successful completion of the program, graduates are eligible to take the state certification examination to become certified law enforcement officers. The program runs 515 contact hours or approximately 10 months part time.
For more information about either program, visit southflorida.edu or call SFSC’s Criminal Justice Academy at 863-784-7285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.