AVON PARK — The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program at South Florida State College (SFSC) conferred 25 Applied Technology diplomas to graduates of two cohorts during a ceremony held on Tuesday, Dec. 11 in the SFSC University Center Auditorium, Highlands campus.
Graduates of the May 2018 cohort were Jordan Collins, Letty Gonzalez, Scott Hogan, Grady Laird, Kaylynn Pearlman, Abetha Ray, Blaine Wallace and Daniel Washington.
Graduates of the August 2018 cohort were Jeremian Acosta, Natasha Alfred, Kayla Butler, Gregory Carr, Robert Choate, Christopher Davies, Alexandra Figuero, Victor Gonzalez Del Real, Keith Kunsak, Justin Larosa, Kristi Martin, Ryan Moore, Clinton Putnam, Cord Rich, Ana Saldana, Jacob Servin and Mark Ward.
All graduates completed the 16 weeks of training, or 300 contact hours, in the program.
From the May 2018 cohort, graduates receiving special awards were Pearlman for Highest Academic GPA, Washington for Highest Lab GPA, and Collins for Most Heart, for his compassion and determination.
From the August 2018 cohort, graduates receiving special awards were Ward for Highest Academic GPA, Rich for Highest Lab GPA, and Servin for Most Heart.
Upon completion of the program, graduates are eligible to apply to take the Florida EMT State Board Exam.
EMTs function as part of an emergency rescue and transportation team by responding to emergency calls through a dispatch system, operating emergency vehicles safely, assessing scenes of accidents or illnesses, setting priorities for treating patients based on their degree of illness or injury, providing pre-hospital emergency care to treat trauma, shock, wounds, and other medical issues.
For more information about SFSC’s EMT program and other Emergency Medical Services programs, visit southflorida.edu or call 863-784-7272.
