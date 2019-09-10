AVON PARK — South Florida State College’s Practical Nursing program was ranked in the top five in the state in 2019 by PracticalNursing.org in its sixth year of ranking nursing programs.
SFSC came in at number five in the 2019 rankings.
The PracticalNursing.org ranking included a listing of the top 30 programs with a short commentary on each program, followed by the programs ranked 31 through 75 and then another 12 programs that were not ranked.
The best LPN programs statement about SFSC, follows: South Florida State College is an open-access higher education institution located in Avon Park, Florida, with additional locations in Arcadia, Bowling Green, and Lake Placid. South Florida State College is dedicated to providing a learning-centered environment with quality programs, including its excellent practical nursing program.
According to SFSC, its Practical Nursing (PN) program is designed to provide students with classroom theory and clinical experience in nursing skills. The program includes the scientific principles of nursing care common to all patients and the development of the beginning skills necessary to implement a nursing care plan.
Students who graduate from SFSC speak very highly of the program, faculty, and support that was provided at every step of their student experience, SFSC notes. The PN program provides a pathway to SFSC’s LPN to RN Transition program with the opportunity to then earn SFSC’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree and beyond.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better experience in the Practical Nursing Program. I found the instructors to not only be professionals in the material they teach but also caring individuals who’ve guided, motivated, supported and prepared me for the nurse I am today. SFSC’s Practical Nursing program offers endless opportunities.” said Stephanie DeAnda, a 2018 graduate of the program who is now an LPN at AdventHealth.
Student outcome data is strong with passing rates on licensure exams consistently exceeding the national average. In addition, the percentage of SFSC alumni who obtained a job within nine months of graduation was 94% since 2014 with 100% of graduates receiving employment in 2017.
ParacticalNursing.org notes that The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports favorable employment trends for the field through the year 2026, predicting a 12% increase.
