AVON PARK — South Florida State College will introduce alternative evening/weekend scheduling for its Associate in Science degree in Nursing beginning Jan. 28, 2019, the first day of the third flex session of spring term.
Classes will meet two or three weekday evenings and one weekend day for four terms.
“SFSC is committed to providing high-quality, innovative, and flexible teaching and learning opportunities,” said Michele Heston, dean of health sciences at SFSC. “We are grateful for our partners who support us in this commitment by providing clinical education opportunities and funding for nursing faculty positions.
“The academic-practice partnerships, like the one we currently have with Florida Hospital, assist SFSC in its efforts to strengthen the nursing workforce,” Heston said.
The curriculum for the evening/weekend program is the same as the traditional schedule Associate in Science degree in Nursing (ADN) program. Students will graduate with Associate in Science in Nursing and become eligible to take the NCLEX test for Registered Nurse (RN) licensure.
“Our new alternative schedule Associate in Science degree in Nursing option will allow students to access our nursing program that had not been able to in the past due to occupational or personal constraints,” said Mary von Merveldt, director of nursing at SFSC.
“It will allow the college to offer quality nursing education to a greater number of students with more flexibility,” von Merveldt said. “It is our hope and our intention that this new option will better meet the needs of the community and students we serve.”
Applications are available on southflorida.edu.
For more information about the Evening/Weekend ADN program, contact 863-784-7027 or healthsciences@southflorida.edu.
