AVON PARK — South Florida State College’s proposed 2019-20 budget includes a salary increase and one-time salary supplement for eligible full-time and part-time employees with no tuition increase for students.
The South Florida District Board of Trustees will review the college’s operating and capital budgets at a workshop at 10 a.m., Wednesday and then will vote on approval at its meeting that follows at 1 p.m.
In the budget summary, SFSC President Thomas Leitzel stated, as requested by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Legislature approved no tuition increase for the Florida College System.
“While we are hopeful that the college will continue to achieve enrollment growth in 2019-20 (.04% increase projected), tuition and fee revenue budgets reflect no enrollment increase from 2018-19 projected levels,” he stated.
The revenue projections contained in the proposed operating budget for 2019-20 total $23,600,543, a decline of 0.72% from the current year revenue budget of $23,771,698.
The proposed operating budget includes a 2% across-the-board raise for all eligible full-time and part-time employees and a 2% non-recurring salary supplement for all eligible full-time employees and a $300 non-reoccurring salary supplement for eligible part-time employees filling regularly established positions to be distributed in November, 2019.
Administrative Services Vice President Glenn Little said Saturday, “We are excited to be able to do at least a reoccurring raise that is the most important part for people because we have not been able to do that for a while.
“Fortunately our enrollment has been pretty strong and so we are hopeful that will also be again strong in the coming year.”
Overall, the college didn’t get a lot of new money, he said.
The SFSC budget summary noted that the PECO (Public Education Capital Outlay) project list for the Florida College System’s institutions was funded for $11.3 million, down from $66.4 million in the current year. This funding included no funding for facilities maintenance at FCS institutions, down from $35.4 million allocated for 2018-19.
SFSC’s formula-driven allocation for maintenance from PECO will suffer a reduction of $506,725 as a result. These funds have been used for facility repairs, renovations, and safety improvements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.