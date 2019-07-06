SFSC Foundation awarded grant

From left: SFSC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Jamie Bateman and SFSC Director of Financial Aid Heidi Markey. Bateman presents Markey with a $40,000 grant check that was awarded to the SFSC Foundation to assist part-time students.

AVON PARK — A $40,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County has been awarded to the South Florida State College (SFSC) Foundation Inc., to benefit part-time students who are attending SFSC in fall term 2019 and spring term 2020.

The grant comes from the Edward K. Roberts Community College Fund, which was established by Roberts as a legacy to support Florida’s community colleges and other charitable organizations.

Managed by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the fund continues Roberts’ vision of making higher education a priority, particularly for those motivated to seek a better life for themselves.

SFSC’s grant funds are designated to provide assistance to students who are attending college part time and may not qualify for other forms of financial aid. The grant covers tuition, housing, books, child care, automobile repairs, and needs that would otherwise prevent students from attending college. Recipients are identified by SFSC’s Office of Financial Aid.

“Our students are blessed because of the generous donation from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County,” said Jamie Bateman, SFSC executive director of institutional advancement. “The funds from this grant will assist our students in achieving their goals in higher education.”

Bateman estimates the grant will assist about 50 to 60 students.

Depending on the students’ needs, “on average students get approximately $500 per semester with our scholarships,” she said.

