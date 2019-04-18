AVON PARK — South Florida State College has given notice of three new fees, including $1,255 for one course, and nine revised course fees that will be considered by the SFSC District Board of Trustees at its April 24 meeting.
The new $1,255 fee, effective spring of 2020, is for the Dental Hygiene Clinic IV course.
The college notice states this new fee includes the addition of the Florida State Board Exam ($1,230) and maintenance of ultrasonic scalers and air polishers ($25).
There is a significant increase, from $94 to $266, slated for fall 2019 for the Fundamentals of Auto Body Repair course attributed to additional fees for online curriculum. The existing fee paid for required materials such as safety glasses, welding and painting supplies.
In response to questions from Highlands News-Sun, SFSC administration stated South Florida State College intends to keep all student-related costs to a minimum.
In certain curriculum majors, students will need to cover the cost of instructional materials that are required in the selected program. When approved, these fees can be covered through financial aid.
One of the new proposed fees is collected during a capstone course called Dental Hygiene Clinic IV. This fee reflects the direct cost of the dental hygiene state exam.
The fee listed is simply a pass-through fee, meaning the college collects the fee and pays the testing agency for the student. This is the first time the college is collecting the fee for the state dental exam.
If approved by the District Board of Trustees, the dental hygiene exam fee will be handled in the same way the college handles other state exam fees like the NCLEX exam for nursing students. Students cannot enter their professions without passing the required state exams.
“At the request of our students, we included these licensure costs in lab fees so that their financial aid can be used to offset the expense,” said Michele Heston, dean of health sciences at SFSC. “Health licensing fees typically rise each year and the increase can be in the hundreds.
“Students who qualify for financial aid can use the funds to cover these expenses that they would have to otherwise pay out of pocket. An added benefit to the students is their ability to test within days of graduation, thereby increasing their probability of being successful.”
For Auto Body Repair, the increase reflects the fees for the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) online curriculum. The reason for the increase for Auto Body Repair is similar to the increase in health licensing fees, which is to reduce the out-of-pocket financial burden on our students.
Other proposed fee changes include an increase from $157 to $292 in the fall of 2019 for the Dental Hygiene Theory III course and an increase from $957 to $1,151 in the spring of 2020 for the Dental Hygiene Clinic I course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.