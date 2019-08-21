AVON PARK — As classes started back on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Tallahassee Community College President and Council of Presidents Chair Jim Murdaugh, and 18 other Florida College System presidents are showing their support for the Last Mile Completion Program.
South Florida State College President Thomas Leitzel is among those supporting the Last Mile Completion Program, which helps students who left college with 12 or fewer credit hours remaining, to complete their first degree.
According to a press release through the Florida Department of Education, these colleges agree to use existing resources to help these students before receiving funding from the Legislature.
“Sometimes our circumstances in life, whether they be family emergencies or finances, prohibit us from reaching milestones in the time we thought we would,” DeSantis said.
“The Last Mile Completion Program will provide comfort to those students who must put their degrees on hold, knowing there is a pathway and new re-entry point for them when they’re ready to return. This program also benefits Florida when these students are entering the workforce prepared for their chosen profession.”
Leitzel said, “South Florida State College stands firmly behind the efforts that began with Gov. DeSantis. The Last Mile Completion Program stresses the importance of an academic credential, which will lead to successful employment for students following the conferring of a degree or college certificate.
“For example, a student may be missing a math or English credit to graduate. Once graduated, an array of future opportunities emerge,” he said. “An earned credential supports Florida’s attainment goals, which also supports the governor’s workforce initiative.
“The entire SFSC family, including the District Board of Trustees, faculty and staff commit to serving students to enable them to achieve their goals,” Leitzel said.
Corcoran underscored the importance of the Last Mile Completion Program when he said, “I want to thank these college presidents for their belief in this program. They each agreed to use existing resources to help these students now and not wait for funding to be granted by the State Board of Education and the Florida Legislature.
“It is proof of their commitment to their students and our state, showing us exactly how government should work — everyone coming together and putting our students’ success first.”
“It is a problem when our students are running out of money before graduating from college,” Murdaugh said. “Gov. DeSantis has challenged Florida to move from No. 24 to No. 1 in the nation for its workforce by 2030, and the Last Mile Completion Program is a step in the right direction to achieve that goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.