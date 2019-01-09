AVON PARK — South Florida State College moved its Welcome Back Students effort indoors Monday and Tuesday for an earnest greeting to the Spring Term.
Youth Services Program Specialist Eddie Cuencas and Student Life Coordinator Andy Polk were among the greeters in Building B Tuesday morning offering water, granola bar snacks and popcorn as students headed to their morning classes.
Polk said it was rainy and cold at last year’s Spring Term Welcome Back where coffee was more appropriate than water to thwart the chill.
They just wanted to do something different this term, he said.
At the Highlands Campus, students were also greeted inside Building I, and in the lobby of the Health Sciences Center.
Lea Chavez got directions to Building I from a SFSC staff member outside of Building B.
She had been attending the SFSC Hardee Campus and it was her first class at the Highlands Campus, she explained.
The GPS (Guide to Personal Success) New Student Orientation will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday in room 208 of the University Center on the Highlands Campus.
SFSC notes the following for what’s coming up in spring 2019:
• The new evening/weekend nursing program will begin on Jan. 28.
• SFSC has been awarded $2.3 million by the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund under Gov. Rick Scott to promote economic opportunity.
• The mobile welding lab will be rolling out with instructional classes this spring.
• The college has expanded its Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training courses at the Crews Center.
From the SFSC 2018 Year in Review:
• 97.4 percent of graduates are satisfied that they attained their educational goals at SFSC.
• Cosmetology and corrections students had 100 percent passing rates for licensure and certification exams, and practical nursing had 96 percent.
• 92 percent of Associate in Science graduates obtained employment in their field of study.
• 19 SFSC student-athletes attained FCSAA (Florida College System Activities Association) All-State, which is a 3.3 GPA or higher.
• SFSC Cultural Arts celebrated 35 years of performances.
• The college was awarded $500,000 through a special funding allocation by the Florida legislature to create a mobile welding lab, and the trailer just arrived on campus.
“SFSC continues to contribute to our community’s vitality in various impactful ways. Enrollment is up. Students are graduating on time and getting good jobs or transferring to prestigious universities,” said Thomas C. Leitzel, president of SFSC. “For the second year in succession, SFSC was recognized as a Gold Level college based on state performance indicators.
“It’s exciting to see the difference we’re making through high quality instructional programs led by committed faculty. The year 2018 was great and there are amazing initiatives planned for 2019,” he said.
“Although it’s thrilling to reflect on past accomplishments, the best is yet to come. Stay tuned.”
