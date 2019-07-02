AVON PARK — When Phase III of the Sebring Parkway is completed, South Florida State College hopes there won’t be a large increase of through traffic on College Drive.
Work is underway, and expected to be completed in weeks, on the roundabout at the intersection of Sebring Parkway and College Drive and Memorial Drive.
SFSC Vice President for Administrative Services Glenn Little said the college doesn’t know what impact the college may experience when the Sebring Parkway roundabout opens.
“We are certainly hoping the traffic goes north [on Memorial Drive] through Avon Park as well as on College Drive,” he said. “But, we don’t know what the impact will be from that.
“We will be monitoring it and working with the county accordingly.”
In an update on the roundabout for college employees, Little stated, “The SFSC grounds crew will participate in landscaping and maintenance of the green spaces, and we will add a College sign to the island located on the College Drive side of the circle in the coming months.”
District Board of Trustee’s member and Avon Park resident Joe Wright said there has always been a concern about an increase in traffic on College Drive when the Parkway is completed at Memorial Drive.
Wright said he was very involved with the more recent discussions on having a roundabout at the intersection.
“I really do think that the county commission really tried to work with us and made this being the less intrusive solution,” he said. “We much prefer the roundabout to a stoplight/traffic light.
“From the college’s standpoint, we do not want extra traffic, but we really do think the county commission really tried to meet us at least part way on it,” Wright said. “Roundabouts seem to be the way to go in a lot of places, not only in this country, but internationally, so we just hope that makes for an orderly flow of traffic and we do not get an excessive amount of extra traffic.”
Motorists who are traveling north should go north on Memorial Drive and continue onto the County Road 17 truck route and get on U.S. 27 north of Avon Park, Wright said. That way they avoid the traffic lights on U.S. 27, including the new one at Walmart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.