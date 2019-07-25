SEBRING — “My budget is cyclical, because of elections,” Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg told county commissioners Tuesday. “Understand, 2020 will be a very busy election.”
That said, she can’t take any cuts to her budget requests for Fiscal Year 2019-20.
With a 68% turnout for the 2018 mid-term elections, Ogg expects to see registered voter turnout in the high 70% range in 2020.
Usually, she said, turnout is low: Approximately 40%.
The move to improve her software and increase security controls started about three years ago, she said, when federal officials considered elections offices to be “critical infrastructure.”
“We’re learning every year what that means,” Ogg said.
Mostly, it’s ever-increasing information security requirements, she said, from both state and federal agencies.
“That’s reflected in this budget,” Ogg said. “Security is always a large part of what we do; now, even more so.”
On Tuesday, the Board of County Commission took another look at budgets submitted by constitutional officers and budget requests submitted by outside agencies and municipalities.
Ogg has submitted a 2019-20 budget of just over $1.23 million. It’s a 45.26% jump from Fiscal Year 2018-19 and $345,919 more than the 3.5% ceiling that county commissioners asked departments and agencies to use this year.
Ogg said her need for cyber-security would include extra monitoring by the information technology staff in the Clerk of the Courts Office.
She already received $116,000 in this fiscal year to upgrade security.
Staff at her office also said Wednesday that she also expects to need more volunteers for the coming election year.
Exactly how many is not yet known.
That plays, partly, into the requirements for ballots in two languages and elections volunteers who can can converse in English and Spanish.
Ogg also has to have documents to support the English and Spanish-language ballots printed up in time for primaries, which would be August 2020.
She said that Highlands County, although not sued in a statewide lawsuit to provide Spanish-language materials, was named in the lawsuit, which meant it is bound under the same court order for the original suit.
When Hurricane Maria displaced residents of Puerto Rico, who are U.S. citizens under U.S. federal law, many of them moved to live with family on the mainland.
Inside the continental United States, Puerto Ricans have the right to vote in elections. However, most if not all do not converse in English on a daily basis.
The court order is not based on the number of people who moved to a county, Ogg said. It’s based on whether or not a single person might live there who needs assistance in voting.
She said the state has more than $2 million set aside to help with this effort, part of the Help America Vote Act.
Ogg said her office has applied for a grant from that funding.
“Anything we can get a grant for, we apply for,” Ogg said.
