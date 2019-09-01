SEBRING — Hurricane Dorian is expected to impact Central Florida and Highlands County sometime over the next couple of days. Shelters will open at noon Monday to provide a safe place for people to ride out the storm.
A voluntary evacuation is advised for residents living in low-lying areas, mobile homes and RVs to take precautions in preparation of high winds and rain resulting from the storm’s arrival.
These shelters will open at noon and are typically meant to house people for 12-72 hours and therefore open quickly. They will not have luxury items available such as cots and blankets.
AVON PARK — In Avon Park, South Florida State College at 600 W. College Drive will open.
LAKE PLACID — For Lake Placid the designated shelter is Lake Placid High School, 202 Green Dragon Drive.
SEBRING — In Sebring the designated shelter is the Alan Jay Arena, 781 Magnolia Ave.
Bert J. Harris Jr. Agri-Civic Center, 4509 George Blvd., will open as a special needs shelter.
If you do go to a shelter, it is a good idea to bring certain items with you. Also, remember that items such as weapons and alcoholic beverages are not permitted in shelters. The only animals that are allowed are registered service animals. There is also no smoking in designated shelters.
Things to bring to the shelter include: drinking water (one gallon per person per day), food and snacks, lawn chair or bed roll, book or electronic device with headphones, your prescriptions, photo ID and important documents, personal care items, and a change of clothing.
While you are in the shelter, it is important that you check in with the manager by giving them your name and address so that if necessary you can be located. Also, if you leave for any reason, tell the shelter manager. Shelter cannot provide luxury items so you should also bring your family’s hurricane survival kit to make sure you have the proper amount of provisions.
Pets
During a hurricane, pets are not allowed in a risk shelter. Your best bet is to find a designated pet shelter that can take care of your furry loved ones. Have a supply kit for your pet that can go with them to the shelter. The kit should include non-perishable food, water and any medications.
Make sure they have their own carrier or cage and a comfortable collar and leash. You will need to make sure their vaccinations are up-to-date and that you have a copy of it with you.
You will want a photo or two to help you identify them. Finally, your pet’s identity should be on the collar or you could have them microchipped to make it easier to locate them should the need arise.
The county does not have an official pet-friendly shelter. Make arrangements well ahead of time to board your pet.
Special needs
If you or a loved one’s health would deteriorate quickly in a standard risk shelter or you have special health concerns that a risk shelter cannot accommodate, then you must locate the closest Special Care Shelter, which will open at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agri-Civic Center.
There are a few particular rules for staying at a Special Care Shelter:
- You must fill out the special needs shelter application form, found on the Highlands County Board of County Commission’s website, hcbcc.net.
- You must have a caregiver with you.
- You will have to bring your own emergency supplies, just like a risk shelter.
- Have a plan for where you can go if you are unable to return to your home after the storm.
- The local Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be able to help you register and they can answer any questions you may have.
