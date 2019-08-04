AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman provided the Avon Park City Council recently with an update on the services his department is providing for law enforcement in the city based on data from a three-month period.
Blackman presented data for the department’s North District, Zones 2 & 3, from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019.
The number of calls for service was 3,898 and offense reports written was 558, he said.
“Basically of those 3,898 calls we went to, 558 of those generated an offense report,” Blackman explained.
The top six offense report types:
• Disturbance, family/domestic — 51
• Traffic offenses or traffic arrests — 46
• Battery — 44
• Baker Act — 28
• Petty theft — 26
Blackman noted most of the petty theft calls were to Walmart.
• Felony narcotics violations — 25
The three months of data also showed:
• Traffic citations issued — 229
• Traffic written warnings issued — 223
• Traffic verbal warnings issued — 318
• Traffic crash reports/investigations — 110
A list of crimes by zones shows a total of 63 crimes in Zone 2, which is generally north of Main Street, and 41 crimes south of Main Street.
