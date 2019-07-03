SEBRING — Motorists and boaters need to drive defensively and stay out from behind either wheel if they plan on drinking this weekend.
Highlands County sheriff’s deputies will take part in the Florida Sheriff’s Task Force “Operation Knot Lit,” an enhanced enforcement effort over the Fourth of July holiday week and part of a statewide effort to curb drunk and/or reckless driving and boating.
“Our primary goal is to enhance the safety of our driving/boating population by engaging in a five-day operation to conduct enforcement and education, ensuring those traveling on land and water are in compliance with the applicable state laws,” said Task Force Chair Sheriff Bill Prummell of Charlotte County.
Targeted, enhanced enforcement will include extra deputies on patrol on county roads and on the larger county lakes during the week, starting today, July 3, and ending Sunday, July 7.
They will be looking for vehicles or vessels that appear to be under the control of someone aggressive or reckless — or actually not under control because the operator is impaired.
“We are happy to take part in this Florida Sheriff’s Task Force operation,” said Sheriff Paul Blackman via a press release. “We want to make sure that everybody has an enjoyable holiday, and one way to do that is to help make sure that everyone is celebrating safely.”
”I hope anyone who plans on drinking during their celebrations will think ahead and have a designated driver before they hit the road,” Blackman added.
Safe driving tips from Nationwide Insurance include:
• Focus on your driving. That means no multi-tasking or using phones or other electronic devices. Slow down to give yourself more time to react and to lessen the severity of an accident.
• Drive defensively by watching the other drivers around you, keeping a two-second or more cushion between you and them at all times — four seconds or more when weather is bad.
• Expect the unexpected. Assume other motorists will do something crazy, and be prepared for it.
• If you are traveling, make a safe driving plan, which includes building time into your trip schedule to stop for food and rest stops, phone calls or other business.
• Adjust your seat, mirrors and climate controls before putting the car in gear.
• Always wear your seat belt.
• Have needed items in easy reach, like toll fees, toll cards and garage passes.
• Secure cargo that may move around while the vehicle is in motion.
• Don’t attempt to retrieve items that fall to the floor. If something falls under the driver’s feet, pull off safely, retrieve it and secure it.
Safe boating tips from the VisitFlorida, the lead tourism agency in the state, include:
• Get a Florida Boating Safety Education I.D. Card. It’s required by law if you were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, and if the watercraft has any more than 10 horsepower, including personal watercraft (PWC).
• No one under age 14 may operate any PWC on Florida waters at any time, even if such person possesses a Boating Safety Education ID Card.
• No one under age 18 may rent/lease a PWC.
• It is illegal for the owner of a PWC to knowingly allow a person under 14 years of age to operate a PWC.
Also, all persons riding in a boat or any form of watercraft on Florida waterways need to be wearing a life vest or have one readily available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.