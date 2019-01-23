Sebring, FL (33870)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.