SEBRING — With Christmas 2018 behind us, shoppers hit the stores Wednesday to scoop up half-priced holiday items in preparation for Christmas 2019.
The sense of urgency to shop for the right gifts before Christmas changes to an urgency to catch that brief period of half-priced sales to get what you need for next year before the selection thins out.
Brenda Hoffman of Avon Park loaded up a shopping cart with half-priced items Wednesday morning at the Sebring Walmart.
She purchased decorations and gifts for next year.
“I buy and put them away and give them next year for gifts,” Hoffman said. “It saves me a lot of money.”
What about the chocolates? Are they being saved for next year?
Hoffman responded, “No, those are for me. It saves you a lot of money, sure does.”
Dennis Faulkner of Lake Placid knows the early shopper gets the best selection, but it is not always easy for him to get that early start.
His cart was loaded with items at the Sebring Walmart.
“It is a little difficult for me to get out here early enough to get my hands on this stuff, but this time there were still some things left for me,” he said.
Along with half-priced gifts and decorations, the day after Christmas, known as Boxing Day in some countries, is also a brisk day for returns for clothing that didn’t fit or gifts that weren’t the right fit otherwise.
Also, many who received money or gift cards were out shopping for themselves.
The day after Christmas was predicted to be the eighth busiest shopping day by Shoppertrak.com behind Friday, Dec. 21 and ahead of Saturday, Dec. 1. The 10th busiest shopping day is predicated to be this Saturday.
