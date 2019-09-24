Show us your socks

During the month of November, Ridge Area Arc is asking business employees to donate a dollar and wear their favorite pair of crazy socks; ones that truly fit their personality.

Special to Highlands News-Sun

AVON PARK — At Ridge Area Arc individuality is the spice of life and even the most conservative dressers can get a little crazy on their feet. That is why the group is hosting Show Us Your Socks Showdown to raise awareness for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. During the month of November, business employees across the county will be asked to donate a dollar (more is OK too) and wear their favorite pair of crazy socks; ones that truly fit their personality.

Ridge Area Arc employees will be traveling around town looking for the craziest socks out there and collect monies raised, or send your photos or videos of you, your friends and co-workers. Participants are encouraged to challenge other companies and friends to join in on the fun. Tag Ridge Area Arc and use the hashtags #Sockchallenge #RAArc. It’s all in good fun for a great cause.

Email Arc Director of Development Donna Scherlacher at dscherlacher@ridgeareaarc.org to participate.

