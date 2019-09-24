Special to Highlands News-Sun
AVON PARK — At Ridge Area Arc individuality is the spice of life and even the most conservative dressers can get a little crazy on their feet. That is why the group is hosting Show Us Your Socks Showdown to raise awareness for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. During the month of November, business employees across the county will be asked to donate a dollar (more is OK too) and wear their favorite pair of crazy socks; ones that truly fit their personality.
Ridge Area Arc employees will be traveling around town looking for the craziest socks out there and collect monies raised, or send your photos or videos of you, your friends and co-workers. Participants are encouraged to challenge other companies and friends to join in on the fun. Tag Ridge Area Arc and use the hashtags #Sockchallenge #RAArc. It’s all in good fun for a great cause.
Email Arc Director of Development Donna Scherlacher at dscherlacher@ridgeareaarc.org to participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.