AVON PARK — It was a surprise that brought a few tears at the Highlands Shrine Club Saturday afternoon when Fred Blake presented a special award to fellow Shriner Sam Wilkins who served 36 years with the Broward County Fire Department.
Blake said throughout the years many first responders in each and every county don’t get enough credit for what they go through when duty calls.
“They never know if they are going to be shot at, killed or whatever in this crazy world we are in today,” he said. “I want to present a special award to a fellow I have known probably since 1956 at Stanahan High School in Fort Lauderdale.”
Sam Wilkins was a battalion chief for 30 years during his 36 years with the Broward Fire Department, Blake said. Wilkins has been with the Shriners Club for over 20 years and the Elks club for over 36 years, but he has always been around to help people.
“This is an award I am presenting to Sam for all his service,” Blake said.
To a round of applause, as Wilkins approached the stage, a statue of a firefighter was unveiled.
“In gratitude and all you have contributed to the county and these organizations and the Shriners Club, you deserve every bit of it,” Blake said.
He decided to call the statute “Mr. Sam,” Blake said.
Wilkins said, “I wasn’t expecting that at all. I was just blessed with a good life and to be able to help and I enjoy it.
“I think the golf tournament was more stressful than my fire tour.”
The award was presented after the golf tournament, which Wilkins said took a lot of work to organize, but it raised money for the children’s hospital.
