SEBRING — 1971 Sebring High School graduate Richard M. Vosburgh, Ph.D. was recently honored at the 2019 HR People + Strategy (HRPS) annual conference with the HRPS Lifetime Achievement Award. His wife, Kim Albritton, was in attendance for the ceremony in Miami.
Vosburgh said, “HRPS has been my professional home across 30-plus years. It is a very special organization of senior HR professionals dedicated to improving the individual, the organization and the profession; and is SHRM’s executive network. As the retired chair of the board; past executive editor of the People + Strategy Journal; and conference co-chair this was very appreciated.”
Vosburgh served for over eight years on the board; five years as executive editor for the People+ Strategy Journal; five years on the SHRM Certification Commission; and served as chief development officer for HRPS in a CEO transition. All of these were volunteer roles with a key professional non-profit organization.
Vosburgh’s Ph.D. is in industrial/organizational psychology from the University of South Florida (1979). Within HRPS, he co-authored two books titled “Point Counterpoint: New Perspectives on People and Strategy” (volumes I and II in 2012 and 2017); and was the Walker Award winner for best professional article in 2007 on The Evolution of HR.
He also published a book by Van Nostrand Reinhold (1987) titled “Career Development for Engineers and Scientists.” In 2015-16 he published the column “Practitioner Ponderings” in the Society for I/O Psychology’s TIP publication. In December 2017, he published an article in the Human Resource Management Review titled “Closing the Academic-Practitioner Gap: Research Must Answer the SO WHAT Question.”
Vosburgh has 40-plus years of human resources and organizational development experience and is currently president, RMV Solutions LLC in Sebring — providing management consulting and expert witness work. Before that he was SVP and chief HR officer at KEMET Electronics Corporation, and SVP-HR, Mirage Resorts for MGM Resorts International.
He’s held VP-HR positions at HP, Compaq, and Hyatt Hotels and Resorts. He’s also worked for Campbell Soup Company, Gallup, and PepsiCo in a variety of leadership positions. His international experience includes living in Germany with VW and working across all of Europe; and living in Singapore with HP with 14 countries HR leaders reporting to him throughout Asia-Pacific.
