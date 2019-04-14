SEBRING — The month of April brings with it spring rains, chocolate bunnies and the Easter holiday. For high school juniors and seniors, however, it also means prom season.
For some, prom means a fancy dress or tuxedo, hanging with friends and having a good time. This could involve going out to eat or going to a party. Sometimes those parties can involve drinking. Sometimes those who drink decide to get behind the wheel and drive.
It’s this decision to drive after drinking that was the focus of the pre-prom presentation this past Thursday at Sebring High School.
Inside the Smith Center at SHS, Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy Shannon Purvis, members of the faculty and a group of SHS students put together an emotional presentation on the reality of drinking and driving and how it can lead to a chain reaction of pain, grief and loss.
The hearse parked outside the building set the tone. Students at each entrance were dressed in black and handed out programs that depicted the photo of a teen girl on one side and an infant on the other. Above each name was the phrase, “In loving memory.” Below each photo said, “Cause of death: DUI.”
The juniors and seniors that entered filled the chairs that faced the stage, which was flanked by two caskets, one average size and the other small enough for an infant. The same photos from the program sat on top of the respective caskets.
Deputy Purvis began the presentation by telling the students that the subject matter of the presentation was near and dear to her and something that she put on multiple times a year. “You guys have prom coming up Saturday night,” she said. “Some of you will make great choices on Saturday night and some of you won’t.”
Deputy Purvis went to say that the purpose of this presentation was to encourage the students to make good choices and to think about other people. She wanted them to know that their choices don’t just affect them but could affect other people as well, including family, loved ones and even complete strangers.
She also dedicated the presentation to Andrew Stephens, a freshman at Sebring High School who lost his life in November in a drinking and driving incident.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Stephens was riding unrestrained in the bed of a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck at about 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2018. The truck drove off the paved road and onto the shoulder on the west side of the road.
The pickup moved southeast as it began to spin counterclockwise across both lanes and slid backwards into a ditch on the side of the road. The truck overturned and stopped, resting along a copse of trees.
The FHP report says Stephens was thrown from the bed of the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The presentation began with video and audio that depicted teens drinking at a party. A pair of teen girls left the party intoxicated and got behind the wheel of a car. The driver, later revealed to have had a blood alcohol level of 0.20, more than twice the legal limit, hit another vehicle on the road. The second vehicle was carrying a man, woman and their infant child.
Both the teen driver’s passenger and the infant from the second car died at the hospital.
The frightened parents trying to find out what was happening with their baby was acted out on stage. The auditorium space filled with the mother’s cries and the father’s anger as they demanded to see their baby. The scene went back and forth from this to a similar scene on the other half of the stage where two more sets of parents were waiting to find out about their own teenage daughters. Finally, the scene winds down when the parents of the infant are told that their child was dead, followed by the parents of the teenage passenger finding that their daughter was also gone.
The students watching went silent. There was no murmuring, no whispering and no one was shifting uncomfortably in their seats. They were all quiet and listening.
The presentation then turned to a video of the teen driver in court as she is sentenced in the deaths of her passenger as well as the infant. She was sentenced to two consecutive 10 year sentences. Still, the room remained quiet.
The skit ended with a funeral scene for the teen who passed away. Her coffin stood to the left of the stage while a much smaller coffin for the infant stood to the right.
Immediately after the mock funeral, Andrew Stephenson’s mother, Rebekah Wills, stood in front of the crowd to talk about the purpose of what they had just watched and how the very similar tragedy of her son affected her.
“As parents of Andrew,” Wills said. “His dad and I told him all the time be careful, don’t drink, don’t do drugs. The choices you make are going to affect someone else.”
Wills talked about how the choices of her son, the driver and the third passenger of the truck that night led to her standing in front of a group of teens talking about the dangers of drinking and driving. “I never expected as a mother that I would be on this stage talking about my child who was ejected from a vehicle, and then the vehicle when it crashed landed on top of him. Because of drinking and driving.”
The still-grieving mother choked back tears as she relayed to the teens in front of her how serious a matter drinking and driving was. Wills talked about how she knows some teens have tried alcohol and some haven’t. She praised those who haven’t. In the end, her message was clear, “It didn’t have to happen. They made choices to sneak out and leave and they made choices to drive.”
Wills also pointed out that what they saw onscreen with the teen being sentenced was a real thing that was going to happen to the driver of the vehicle that killed Andrew. “My heart breaks for his family, my heart breaks for him as well.”
She ended by saying that no parent needs to live through a situation like hers. She reiterated that it was preventable. “You have to make that choice,” Wills said. “You have to stand up and say no, I’m not getting in that car with you.”
Deputy Purvis ended the presentation with a few words, which she spoke through her own tears. “Please don’t let my fiction up here be your reality.” She asked the crowd to not drink and drive. But should they find themselves in a situation where they would be driving or their friend is driving after drinking, to take an alternative way home. “If you need a ride there’s Uber, there’s me, there’s school staff here I don’t care. I would come get you in a heartbeat if it meant not having to go through that again.”
The presentation affected some students more than others. A couple of students got up and walked out during the presentation while several were huddled together and in tears after the presentation was over.
When asked what she wanted the students to get out of her presentation, Deputy Purvis said, “to encourage more of them to go home and watch Spongebob and eat popcorn and not go drink and drive.”
Deputy Purvis begged those in attendance to not make the reality of this mother their reality. She reminded them that making that choice to drink and drive affects not just them but their families, their lives, other people’s lives and even innocent families just driving to grandma’s house as they saw in the presentation.
“Make better choices,” Deputy Purvis said. “Be smarter.”
