SEBRING — A Sebring printing shop is donating all funds from two decals it is producing honoring the victims of the Sebring Midtown SunTrust Branch shooting.
Michelle Lott, owner of Signs by Signtastic, 242 S. Ridgewood Drive, started working on the decals on Thursday, the day after the tragic murder of five women at the bank.
“I had one person request it, but I was already thinking about it, I just hadn’t figured out a design and how I wanted to word it,” she said. “So I sat down the next morning and kind of fine tuned it a little bit.”
Lott designed a decal reading “Sebring Strong” with “Trust” within a heart replacing the O in Strong. The decal includes the SunTrust orange sunburst logo and the fateful date.
Another decal was derived from Christian radio station The Joy FM, which created a Pray for Sebring website.
Lott added a blue heart denoting Sebring’s location in the outline of the State of Florida in The Joy FM tribute, which stated — “To our Sebring family ... our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
A few people were asking for a decal of The Joy FM tribute, she said.
Lott printed the banner for Sunday’s vigil and is printing yard signs as people request them.
All the money is going back to the families of the victims and she is donating the materials and labor, Lott noted.
Nancy Fuller, of Sebring, stopped by Signtastic to get a few decals for her coworkers at STEAM Preschool Academy.
Earl Farmer got a few decals to pass out to his friends.
“It is so heartbreaking that this had to happen in a community so tight knit as us and no one, no one was even prepared for anything like this,” he said.
Farmer also noted the death Saturday of Highlands County Sheriff’s Sgt. Van D’Huynslager.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that initial indications show that D’Huynslager’s death was self-inflicted.
Lott has produced a decal in memory of D’Huynslager.
A decal she made in memory of Highlands Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr., who was killed in the line of duty in May 2018, raised more than $44,000 that was presented to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
