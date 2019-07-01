When we think of things as being invasive we often imagine something like water Hyacinths covering every inch of a waterway or acres of Brazilian peppers blocking out the sun where nothing else will grow. Invasive species are all around us, both animal and plant, they harm our ecosystems and alter them; sometimes in irreversible ways. Some have been here so long they are accepted as part of our normal environment.
Part of my job as an environmental horticulture agent with UF/IFAS Extension is to educate people on the merits of eliminating these exotic plants and animals. It is sometimes an uphill battle. One of the plants that comes to mind is Lantana camara. Lantana is beloved by butterfly gardeners and loathed by ranchers and citrus growers. Most homeowners that grow lantana are not familiar with the invasive issues surrounding this hated and beloved plant. Because it has been cultivated in Europe since the 1800s, it has been released widespread in warm climates of the United States with many cultivars being introduced. The University of Florida lists it as a category one invasive.
It has taken root in our natural areas and crowded out native species. It is toxic to cattle, blistering their skin in smaller doses and possibly killing them if too much is ingested. Other animals such as cats and dogs can become sick if they eat the berries. It has crossed with native Lantana depressa in south Florida to the point that these species are rare and possibly threatened if not extinct.
Birds are also fond of lantana. Unfortunately, they are almost single handedly responsible for its spread across the countryside. This is a reason gardeners do not see little seedlings popping up around the plants in their garden. Lantana takes weeks to germinate and those that are not eaten by birds often never sprout. Passing through a bird and deposited in fertilized packages is helpful to break dormancy for the seed to germinate.
Butterflies and other pollinators love lantana. Conflict with gardeners that cannot give them up have a simple solution. Sterile varieties are now available on the market. You no longer have to be part of the problem but can be part of the solution by promoting and teaching about these varieties. The University of Florida has released two varieties called “Bloomify Red” and “Bloomify Rose.” With these varieties you can be assured that none of your plants will seed. Lantana is a great pollinator plant, but using sterile varieties is an important way to protect our natural areas.
Need gardening answers?
Have a plant problem, a bug to ID, or any other horticulture related problem? Come see us at the Master Gardener help desk in the UF/IFAS Cooperative Extension office. We are at 4509 George Blvd., Sebring in the Bert Harris Agricultural Civic Center. Master Gardeners are on duty from 9:30 to 3:30, Monday through Friday. Do you want to be a Master Gardener! Email me at davidaustin@ufl.edu for details! Class starts in January. That’s the news from the Hometown Gardener. Find my Facebook page, Hometown Gardener, and “like” for up to date Highlands County Horticultural Happenings.
Here are a few suggestions of native plants for your garden . Live oak, laurel oak, needle palms, wild coffee , wax myrtle, gallardia common name blanket flower, coreopsis ( often seen in the Swales on the side of the road, the seed germinates quickly, American beauty Berry, saw palmetto, Sabal etonias, and firebush. Non invasive color for your gardens are caladiums. And they are so readily available and inexpensive here in the caladium capital of the world. They will provide color to your landscape during the hot summer months. If you are fortunate to live on one of Highlands County beautiful lakes, bald cypress, red maple and wax myrtle do extremely well. Remember if you live on a lake do not use inorganic fertilizer on your lawn or trees and shrubs. The nitrogen and phosphorus will damage the lake and destroy your beautiful view. Lake Okeechobee is an example of fertilizer and cattle manure runoff.
Invasive plant species is one of Florida's largest problems, especially in South Florida. While biological control works, it takes years before an insect to be released into the environment. The plant scientists have to make sure they do not damage food crops or native plants. Your best bet is to plant native species , native to highlands county.
