AVON PARK — Grammy award-winning singer and Broadway performer Jon Secada will be in concert Saturday at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College.
Secada’s expressive voice and singing style yielded hits like “Just Another Day,” “If You Go,” and “Angel” and his writing credits include being a co-writer on the Gloria Estefan number one song “Coming Out of the Dark” along with songs for Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin.
He has toured and collaborated alongside opera legend Luciano Pavarotti and recorded duets with Jim Brickman, Olivia Newton-John and the iconic Frank Sinatra.
Secada, who has had numerous hits in English and Spanish, spoke with Highlands News-Sun by phone recently from his home in Miami.
He has been touring in South America recently.
“I am going back; I was there a few months ago and getting ready to go back in March, back to Chile and back to Brazil,” he said. “So the year is starting out a little bit busy and thank God it is good.
“I have always been lucky that I have had an international career and I have been able to travel all these different places,” he said.
Secada graduated from the University of Miami with a master’s degree in music with voice as his primary instrument and piano as his secondary instrument.
“I attribute a lot to my education ... and the relationships I was able to establish,” he said.
His career started in songwriting, arranging, production and vocal work and his live shows reflects a little of that, too, Secada said. “It gives a history of everything that I have done, not just my own music as a solo artist, but a little bit of the things that I have done for other artists, too,” he said.
More Spanish language and influenced songs have crossed over to the mainstream in recent years with songs like “Havana,” by Camila Cabello, Highlands News-Sun noted.
Secada responded, “The ‘90s was a big decade for crossover music for a lot of artists, myself included. It was the decade that introduced Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.”
In the late 1980s there was Gloria Estefan, Julio Iglesias and if you go further back there is Santana and Jose Feliciano, he said.
“I think at this point the fusion and that crossover element is in the mix of what people do,” he said. “A lot of artists are realizing it is a part of their DNA, which is great. I love to see that.”
Secada said his show at South Florida State College on Saturday will be a mix representing the journey of his career.
“I have been a solo artist now for over 25 years so it is a reflection of a little bit of everything I have enjoyed starting with my own records, of course, but also touching base on who I am as a songwriter,” he said. “It’s a high-energy show. So I am excited to be able to sing in my home state. I love it.”
Secada will be performing at 7 p.m., Saturday.
For tickets contact the SFSC Box Office at 863-784-7178 or visit the Box Office, which is open 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Also, the Box Office opens one hour prior to performances.
