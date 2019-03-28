SEBRING — Land slated for a new Wawa station at U.S. 27 northbound and Highlands Avenue is now clear and ready for redevelopment.
Demolition crews in heavy equipment finished taking down the last of the old buildings on the site of the former outpatient surgery center on that corner. It is now ready to have the ground moved and reshaped into a gas station parking lot and convenience store building.
The new store has been anticipated, eagerly.
Work crews on backhoes started clearing trees on March 11, just days after the company closed the sale on the south Sebring site, according to their Realtor.
Greg Karlson of Advantage Realty #1 posted on social media that the sale had closed on the second of three sites for future Wawa stations in Highlands County.
The other two sites are at the northwest corner of U.S. 27 and Dal Hall Boulevard in Lake Placid and on the northeast corner of U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard in Sebring, across from Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Special Improvement District and AdventHealth Sebring.
Karlson has said the Lake Placid site, formerly Bank of America, still needs to close, but there’s nothing holding it up, not even talks with Highlands County Engineering and Planning Departments on dedicating frontage for use as future right of way.
“They’re just taking their time,” Karlson said.
He said land purchases and development often have more complications than most expect, including multiple owners, tenants and utility easements.
The Valerie Boulevard site, he said, had multiple sellers throughout the 2.3-acre parcel. It closed on Sept. 5, 2018, for $2.2 million, total.
The Board of County Commission had to vacate utility easements there, and a church there will have to relocate, Karlson said.
The Highlands Avenue site, he said, also had multiple sellers over a total of 2.7 acres. It closed March 7 with a total sale price of $1.93 million.
Pennsylvania-based Wawa, a popular gasoline, convenience and sandwich/coffee shop, has made inroads into south central Florida over the last six to seven years.
Karlson said Wawa and other such stores are trying to reach a “critical mass” to get the most business they can from relatively untapped markets like Sebring and Highlands County as a whole.
