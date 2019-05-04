SEBRING — The “Monica’s Dare to Smile” program puts a smile on a fifth-grader while remembering a child advocate with a big smile and big heart.
Highlands County orthodontist Dr. Steven M. Guelff explained the idea behind the smile program and his appreciation of the late Monica Saul’s efforts to help fifth-graders through the DARE program she helped establish and led for many years.
Guelff said Sauls was involved with his children when they were in the DARE program.
When she retired from the Sheriff’s Office, Sauls worked with his wife, Lori Guelff, at The Studio of Health & Beauty, Dr. Guelff said.
When his wife was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in January 2017, Sauls lifted her up and was a supportive friend while she was sick.
When Sauls unexpectedly passed away in June 2017, Guelff said his wife was devastated.
“My wife and I wanted to figure out some way to honor Monica because we always remembered how much fun she was and what a Southern darling she was with a big smile on her face all the time,” Guelff said.
They established Monica’s Dare to Smile program in conjunction with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
At the DARE celebration in April, a fifth-grader was announced to be the recipient of a new smile (complementary set of braces) from Dr. Guelff.
The program started last year with a student from Lake Placid Elementary School being chosen and recently the second recipient was announced: Isabell Drapal from Lake Country Elementary School.
Drapal was unable to attend the DARE celebration, but her teacher, Ashley Tomlinson, accepted the award on Isabell’s behalf.
“We were really excited,” she said. “She is definitely very deserving; she is very, very sweet, so I was very excited it was her.”
Every year the school resource officer at each elementary school nominates a fifth-grader and then Guelff’s orthodontics office selects a child to receive the program.
“Every year we are able to, we are going to do that,” he said. “We just do it with such honor for Monica.”
Guelff noted his wife was present for last year’s Monica’s Dare to Smile program.
Lori Guelff passed away in January.
“It’s all about Monica and my wife wanted it to be all about Monica,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.