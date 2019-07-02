SEBRING — The man found guilty of speeding in the 2014 death of pedestrian Kaytlyn Cooper was arrested this past month on a weapons charge.
Brian Christopher Smith, 51, was arrested Friday, June 28 for possession of weapons and ammunition by a convicted felon. Highlands County sheriff’s deputies found them while searching his home after serving him with a temporary injunction. They found a gun with a high-capacity magazine, filled with 20 9mm rounds.
The pistol was a black A.A. Arms Inc. pistol with the high-capacity magazine inserted in the gun, which was hanging from the bedpost of the master bedroom. In addition to the 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition in the magazine, deputies found two more 9mm magazines, 39 live 9mm rounds and a live .25-caliber round — all in the master bedroom.
Arrest reports state that Smith told deputies he lived alone at his home at 4022 Thompson Ave. in Sebring, except when he has custody of his children.
He also said the master bedroom was his bedroom, reports said.
Arrest reports state Smith has 15 felony convictions, the most recent of which was Feb. 7, 2001, out of Broward County, for robbery and battery of a person 65 years or older.
He was sentenced as a habitual felony offender for that charge, arrest reports state.
Also, state records do not list him as having his civil rights restored, having received any pardon from the governor of Florida nor having been given specific rights to own, possess or use firearms, reports said.
Smith is known in Highlands County as the driver who, on Sept. 29, 2014, hit and killed Cooper, who was walking with a friend along Golfview Road in Sebring.
She died at All Children’s Hospital two days later. She was 16.
In May 2016, Smith was found guilty of speeding on Golfview Drive, resulting in Cooper’s death.
Circuit Court Judge Anthony Ritenour imposed what may have been the harshest civil citation penalty for a case that took a long time to reach trial, according to prosecutors in the case.
Smith received a fine of $1,000, to be paid in 90 days; a six-month driver’s license suspension; a 12-week defensive driving course and 120 hours of community service, both to be done in six months.
He was also instructed to compose a 500-word essay on the importance of obeying traffic laws in the state of Florida as well as visit at least 10 sites of fatal wrecks, take photos of the sites and write short essays on each of the people who died there.
Both the essay and the photos with profiles were completed by April 2017, according to court records.
In sentencing, Ritenour referenced Smith’s lifetime tally of 52 driving citations as well as a speeding ticket for driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone in 2013 and failure to obey a traffic control device in July 2014, approximately two months prior to Cooper’s death.
