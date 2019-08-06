SEBRING — Polk County detectives have a few digital devices to search in their child pornography case against William Lee “Billy” Smith of Bartow.
Smith has made a plea of “not guilty” to charges of child pornography and has demanded a jury trial, with his next pretrial conference set for Sept. 3.
Deputies already have at least 200 charges against him in a case that started last December with an alert from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about suspicious blog messages.
Smith allegedly posted in social media about looking for and trading child pornography as well as about having sex with children.
Smith grew up in Sebring, but was living in Bartow with a newlywed wife at the time of his arrest. Based on Smith’s Facebook account, they got married on or shortly before Oct. 14, 2018.
Also, he was working as a substance abuse master’s intern at Behavioral Choices Inc. and as a Children in Need of Services/Family in Need of Services counselor for Youth and Family Alternatives Inc.
He had previously worked as a child protection case manager at Gulf Coast Youth Jewish Family & Community Services (Gulf Coast JFCS) in Lakeland.
Because of his work with children and the nature of the case, Polk County sheriff’s deputies put the matter on high priority when they received the tip, and arrested him on the same day, as he and his wife arrived home that afternoon.
Allegedly, according to arrest reports, Smith had uploaded child pornography to a social media account between Oct. 8 and Nov. 27 of 2018.
A Tumblr user with the username “jdgghoiy” created a blog on Dec. 2, 2012, with the title, “Life,” and a description of, “I am Billy. That’s all you need to know. Yup.”
Deputies were able to identify the user as Smith, reports said.
Tumblr deactivated the blog on Dec. 6, 2018, along with the associated Tumblr account, but before that happened, captured conversations between the user and other users in September and November of 2018 allegedly included:
• Requests for naked photos of children.
• Boasts of wanting to give oral sex to children.
• Boasts of having had sex with a 10-year-old and wanting to again.
Tumblr provided deputies with 48 computer files of photographs or videos of alleged child pornography, several of which depicted multiple suspected victims.
Reports said deputies identified at least 15 pre-pubescent male and female children — between ages 5 and 12 — “engaged in sexual conduct with apparent adults and/or exposing their genitals in a lewd manner.”
In initial arrest reports, Smith allegedly told deputies he used the videos for sexual fantasy and masturbation, and as “protection” against actually touching a child.
After deputies got and executed search warrants for the apartment, they collected:
• A black Apple iPhone in a black case, and an Apple Watch paired with the phone
• An Apple TV
• A Microsoft phone
• Computer tablets
• A smartwatch
• A black Apple iPhone in a black Blackweb case
• An Apple iPad
• A Macbook Pro
• An Apple Macbook Pro with a connected external hard drive
• A silver Apple iPad
• A GoPro camera
• A Nintendo Switch
• A Canon digital camera
• A black Dell Latitude laptop
• An Apple iMac
• A U.S. passport
Polk deputies found 20 files on his Apple iPhone and at least 165 more files on his Apple MacBook Pro laptop computer after the arrest, reports said.
Video and/or image files, according to reports, depicted prepubescent children, boys and girls, displaying their genitals in a lewd manner and/or engaged in sexual conduct with other children, adults or animals.
Victims’ ages range from 12 months to 13 years old.
In one such video, a girl is crying and frequently shaking her head to suggestions and acts of an adult male.
When he asks why she’s crying, reports state, she says, “I don’t want to do this,” but he indicates he won’t stop.
Whether or not deputies found more pornography on the other devices has not yet been made public through the Polk County Clerk of Courts website.
Photographs depicting the front display of his iPhone were entered into evidence. However, the quality of those photographs did not scan well into a digital format, and the content of the screens could not be seen.
Deputies did not find any evidence in Smith’s car, inventory lists stated, although they did photograph his license plate: “D4WG.”
Other items included in inventory documents included exterior and interior photos of his residence and living space.
Charges of possessing child pornography, under Florida law, get raised to more serious charges if the offender possesses 10 or more items of any form of child pornography and if the content has one or more of the following:
• A child younger than age 5
• Sadomasochistic abuse involving a child
• Sexual battery involving a child
• Sexual bestiality involving a child
• Any movie involving a child, regardless of length or having sound
His initial bond was $150,000, but jumped to $1.08 million, based on enhanced charges.
Jail files on Monday stated, however, that he is not eligible for bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.