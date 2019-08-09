CAPITAN, N.M. — Smokey Bear, the icon of the longest-running public service campaign in the U.S., is set to turn 75 years old.
Birthday parties are scheduled to take place this week in honor of the bear used to promote forest fire prevention.
Smokey Bear was born on Aug. 9, 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed that a fictional bear would be the symbol for a fire prevention campaign.
A badly burned cub found in the aftermath of a fire in New Mexico’s Capitan Mountains later became Smokey Bear.
The Gila National Forest in Silver, New Mexico, and Wingfield Park in Ruidoso will hold community birthday parties for the bear.
Birthday parties also are scheduled in Reading, Pennsylvania, and Entiat, Washington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.