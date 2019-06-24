SEBRING — Sun ’n Lake of Sebring Improvement District will hold its next regular meeting at 9 a.m. Friday at Island View Restaurant, at 35468 Tee Time Circle.
Officials said they will conduct business at the restaurant locale for the months of June and July. Regular meetings will happen at the Community Center at 3500 Edgewater Drive starting in August, according to the district.
The Board of Supervisors last met May 24 to discuss a range of topics, one that included a Highlands County sheriff’s extra duty agreement and application. The request detailed the need for one additional deputy to work in an area for approximately 36 hours extra a month at a pay rate of $45 per hour for a three-hour minimum.
The request did not provide the reason more law enforcement presence was necessary and had limited detail citing “the district will send an email with requested dates and streets for traffic enforcement,” according to the application.
Sheriff officials said communities do have the option of increasing police presence if they are willing and able to pay, saying it is a special, off-duty detail for areas with a high population density.
The district’s Retirement Plan Committee also reviewed details about the district’s retirement plans during the May meeting, according to a May 15 submittal by Sun ’n Lake Finance Director Omar DeJesus.
The committee reviewed multiple proposals from such entities as CPS Investment Advisors, Nationwide, and Florida Municipal Pension Trust. According to a public report, the committee did recommend to the board that it establish a co-fiduciary relationship with Morningstar, a financial services company headquartered in Chicago.
Foreclosure statuses, litigation reports and budget workshops for general and utility funds were also discussed at the May meeting.
