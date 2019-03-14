SEBRING — At Friday’s meeting the Board of Supervisors for the Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District voted to request a zoning change from the Highlands County Board of County Commission to increase the minimum square footage on homes within the district.
In a 5-0 vote, the supervisors voted to raise the minimum square footage on homes within the district. Currently, the minimum on golf course lots is 1,000 feet, and the minimum for lots not on the golf course is 750 feet.
The supervisors voted to increase the minimum to 1,600 square feet of living space on golf course lots and to 1,200 square feet of living space for lots not on a golf course. (Living space excludes garages, carports, porches, patios, storage and utility rooms.)
However, the county commissioners must approve this ordinance. “It’s [the ordinance passed by the supervisors] with the county attorney at this time,” Tanya Cannady, general manager of Sun ‘n Lake, said.
Sun ‘n Lake district staff has met with county staff to discuss potential options, and the supervisors have developed a set of proposed changes. The supervisors will request that the County Commission approve the proposed amendments, which affect 1,441 properties in the district.
In addition to voting to request the increase square footage requirements within the district, the supervisors also voted 5-0 to adopt civil citations for code enforcement violations.
Violators would be given a set number of business days to correct the violation or receive a fine. For example, people with violations regarding garbage disposal would be given seven business days to correct the issue or receive a fine for $50 for the first offense and a fine of $100 for the second offense.
The supervisors also voted 5-0 to award the Deer Run Greens Loop irrigation project to Mondragon Golf Inc. According to the agenda documentation, Mondragon was the lowest bidder, and the company has been in golf course renovation since 2002. Mondragon’s bid was $172,500 for the project.
The next regular meeting for the Sun ‘n Lake Board of Supervisors is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, April 12 at the district’s community center at 3500 Edgewater Drive.
