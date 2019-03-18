SEBRING — Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District won a total of nine awards at the Best of Highlands Awards Banquet on March 9.
As almost 300 attendees were dining at the ceremony, the first place award in the category of banquet facility was announced, and the winner was Island View Lakefront Restaurant & Pub. The staff had to pause from serving the guests at the banquet to accept the award.
“On behalf of Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District’s Board of Supervisors, we want to say, ‘Thank you, Highlands County!’” Tanya Cannady, general manager of Sun ‘n Lake, said.
“We are honored to receive nine awards this year and thankful for the team of professionals employed by the district and Billy Casper Golf that deserve recognition,” Cannady said.
“We are excited to announce the Island View restaurant renovation this summer, which will expand our dining room under air by approximately 80 seats,” she said.
“Also included in the expansion is a full kitchen renovation to accommodate a la carte dining and banquet events. The Island View restaurant and championship golf courses, Turtle Run and Deer Run, are open to the public,” Cannady said.
For more information about Sun ‘n Lake, visit islandviewrestaurant.com, sunlakegolfclub.com and snldistrict.org.
Best of Highlands Awards for Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Improvement District are:
1. First place for driving range
2. First place for private golf course
3. First place for public golf course
4. Finalist for golf pro-Andy Kesling
5. First place for golf supplies/equipment
6. First place for tennis club
7. First place for golf and country club
8. Finalist for home community
9. First place for banquet facility – Island View Lakefront Restaurant & Pub at Sun ‘n Lake
