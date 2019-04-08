SEBRING — A nice-sized crowd of tourists and residents alike headed for the Downtown Circle on Saturday for the second annual Sebring Soda Festival. From soda to food to music, the fizzy fest was a treat for the senses.
Dog Drool, Kitty Piddle, Alien Snot, Unicorn Yak and even cappuccino flavored sodas were offered by the sample or by the bottle. Whether general soda or craft sodas, every diet was taken into consideration. There were diet, caffeine free and gluten free pops — all made with cane sugar.
A musical stage had a plethora of talent keeping things lively with hits from different eras. The Highlands Little Theatre got involved with 50s oldies this year. A group of its young ladies sang about boyfriends coming back and the ensuing trouble. Tracy Schuknecht and Laura Wade of the HLT coached the girls with their songs and choreography in their 50s period dresses.
Wade was later joined on stage with Gary Johnson and his saxophone for a duet. Crowds sat along the flag pole, on benches or copped a squat in the shaded grassy area to listen to the music.
“The organizers asked us to join in the Soda Fest,” Wade said. “Many of our younger girls are doing Momma Mia!, so we were a little short. We filled in spots with adults though. This is our time here and it is a lot of fun.”
All around the circle and along the spoke streets were all kinds of vendors and a kid section. Handmade Jewelry, T-shirts, boutique clothing, craft beer vendors, antiques, arts and more were just some of the shopping. There was no shortage or diversity of foods to dive into after dancing and walking up an appetite.
Civic groups like 4-H and church groups, pro-life and even Donald Trump had a booth with a prize drawing. Several dogs walked their owners while others rode in strollers.
The Violett family just moved to Sebring a few weeks ago from the Tampa area and brought their extended family, the Rivers and two Shi Tzus to the festival.
“We just moved here and we love this place,” Jason Violett said. “There is a sense of community here. There’s always something to do.”
Ameila Rivers was with them and brought her baby Bethel Rivers and son Jace Rivers.
“My husband is deployed right now,” she said. “It’s nice being here.”
A car show had a hippy’s delight, a Volkswagen decorated with colorful designs, a hot rod, a dune buggy and some massive convertibles were on display.
Saturday was the main taste-testing for the family. Saturday night was for the adults with the “Pop & Fizz Cocktail Tasting & Pairing Party.”
