As the cooler weather begins to beckon people outdoors, it also tempts them to fire up the oven and begin baking new fall recipes and old family favorites. Fall is a time chock full of memories — playing in the leaves, crunching on fresh apples and baking mouth-watering apple desserts.
This recipe evokes memories of fond days spent with my grandmother, but it also has a gluten-free adaptation that will allow people to share the recipe with a wider crowd.
I’m including my grandmother’s famous apple cake recipe below. I tweaked her recipe to include more crisp apples and flavorful nuts, making this a perfect fall dessert. This recipe can be adapted to be a gluten-free cake recipe by substituting gluten-free flour. Since it has apples, which add moisture, and a lovely soft texture, it is an excellent gluten-free dessert.
Fresh Apple Cake
Ingredients
• 3 ½ cups chopped apples (skinned and cubed)
• 1 ½ cups chopped nuts (pecan or walnut)
• 5 eggs
• 1 ½ cups canola oil
• 2 cups sugar
• 3 cups regular or gluten-free flour (King Arthur gluten-free flour or Cup4Cup for a gluten-free cake)
• 1 tsp. salt
• 1 tsp. baking soda
• 1 tsp. baking powder
• 2-3 tsp. vanilla (gluten-free)
Directions
Mix sugar and oil. Add eggs, one at a time, and mix well. In a separate bowl, combine flour, salt, soda, and baking powder. Slowly incorporate the gluten-free flour or regular flour into the sugar and oil mixture. Add the chopped apples and nuts. Add vanilla. Mix well.
Bake at 350 degrees in a greased 9-inch by 13-inch pan for approximately 45-60 minutes or until done. For people with gluten sensitivities, do not sprinkle with flour unless it is gluten-free flour. In addition, refrain from using Baker’s Joy and other sprays if making a cake for people with allergies. Simply grease the pan.
(Gluten-free flours sometimes take longer to bake, and some pans cook more quickly than others, but the cake should be taken from the oven at the cusp of being done.) A toothpick should be inserted into the cake, and when it is cooked to perfection, it will come out mostly clean. Do not over bake. If you use cupcake pans or ramekins, then reduce the cooking time.
When a cake is taken out of the oven, it continues to bake due to the retained heat. Baked goods are more moist and flavorful when taken from the oven just a few moist crumbs remain.
Frosting — ingredients
• 1 ½ cups light brown sugar
• 1 ½ sticks butter
• ½ cup of half and half or heavy cream
• 3 tsp. vanilla
Directions
Combine first three ingredients and bring to a boil. Cook the frosting until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and add 2 tsps. of vanilla. Spread on warm cake.
Now enjoy!
