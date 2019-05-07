SEBRING — The Sonni Family Foundation has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to deserving students throughout Highlands County.
The nonprofit foundation is the brainchild of Drs. Ashok and Rajeswari Sonni. He is an orthopedic surgeon; she is a pediatrician and both are immigrants from India.
“We came to America for a better life. We completed our education here and became very successful. Now we want to give back,” Dr. Rajeswari Sonni said.
The foundation was founded in 2010 and began its scholarship program the next year. Since then, a total of 28 students at Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring high schools have been scholarship recipients.
Each recipient receives a total of $16,000 over four years. They get $400 per month for 10 months from August to May. A contingency of the scholarship is based on students taking a minimum of 12 college credits a semester.
The requirements are somewhat atypical. Applicants need only be above average in academic performance. Emphasis is also given to extracurricular activities, financial need, high school GPA, standardized test results, and interviews with the scholarship committee.
In addition, recipients are expected to attend a public college in the state of Florida and maintain a 3.0 GPA for each of the four years they receive funds from the foundation.
Although the deadline for the 2018-19 school year has passed, students wishing to apply for the 2019-20 scholarship are strongly urged to contact their high school guidance counselors. The deadline for new applicants is March 15, 2020.
Currently, more than a dozen college students from Highlands County are receiving funds from the Sonni Family Foundation.
For more information, call Dr. Rajeswari Sonni at 863-446-2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.